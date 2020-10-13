KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 4,723 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

