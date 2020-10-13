KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

