KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 6,319 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of -618.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

