KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.85.

NFLX stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.34. 158,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.