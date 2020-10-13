KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $1,563.78. The stock had a trading volume of 81,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,522.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,424.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

