KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $25.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $620.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

