KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $3,398,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 151,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 469,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 379,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.