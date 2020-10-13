KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 331,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 175,025 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

