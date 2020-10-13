KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.50. The stock had a trading volume of 339,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

