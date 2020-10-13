KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 29,392 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,558. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

