KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.13. The stock had a trading volume of 377,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $309.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

