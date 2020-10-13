KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.95. The company had a trading volume of 140,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

