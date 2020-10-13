KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 9,425 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. 242,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,520. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $191.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

