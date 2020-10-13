KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 14,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,658. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

