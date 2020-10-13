KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,432,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,767,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.