Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KOD opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

