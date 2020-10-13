KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

