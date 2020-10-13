Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

LIF stock remained flat at $C$25.73 on Tuesday. 97,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,447. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

