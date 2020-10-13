Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Legend Biotech news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,520,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579 in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit