Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lendingtree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $327.34 on Friday. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its 200 day moving average is $277.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 306.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lendingtree by 217.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

