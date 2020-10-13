Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.54.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$48.75. The company had a trading volume of 675,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.27.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

