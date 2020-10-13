Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

