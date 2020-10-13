Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

