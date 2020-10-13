LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.09.

LiveRamp stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,489,738.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,934.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,087. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 375,395 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 188,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

