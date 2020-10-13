LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

LKQ traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,759. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

