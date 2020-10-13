Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

LMNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Luminex stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,755. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,035,465.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $412,692.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,329.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,861. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 319.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 103.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

