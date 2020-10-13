LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €470.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €462.00 ($543.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) alerts:

Shares of MC opened at €418.25 ($492.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €405.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €374.61. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.