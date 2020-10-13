LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €470.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €462.00 ($543.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of MC opened at €418.25 ($492.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €405.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €374.61. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit