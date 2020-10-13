Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Michael Finnegan 2,467,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

