Manna (MANNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Manna has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market cap of $1.12 million and $139.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002581 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,246.05 or 1.16250027 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,852,500 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,985 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

