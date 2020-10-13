MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.10.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

