MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.
About MARKS & SPENCER/S
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
