Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

