Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Argus increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

