Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74. The stock has a market cap of $352.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

