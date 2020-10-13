Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.21

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 54404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit