Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.21

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 54404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

