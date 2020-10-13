Maxim Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $30.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 535.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 23.9% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 68,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

