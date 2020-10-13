McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 2.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. 142,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.81. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.