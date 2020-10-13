McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.94. The stock had a trading volume of 102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.81. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

