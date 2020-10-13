McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

