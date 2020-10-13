Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 222.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

