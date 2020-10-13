Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 399,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

