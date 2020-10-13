Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 435,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.