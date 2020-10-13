Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 443,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

