Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 351,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

