Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $27.11 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

