Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 8,756 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

Tiptree stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,599. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

