Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

