Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,116 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $202.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $241.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.