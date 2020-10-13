Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

