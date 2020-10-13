Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,741 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

