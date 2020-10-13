Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,282 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 530.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

